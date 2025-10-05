 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20262207 Edited 5 October 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone

go to game properties/betas and select the beta branch to try this hotfix

  • escorts warships and random factions ships buffed hitpoints by 25-35 % , to make em more durable and deadly

  • defending forces of major settlements debuffed by 15% fewer hitpoints

  • commanders you gained from conquest or subterfuge would not show up as assignable, once you unassigned them, now fixed

  • random encounters with buildings may not spawn next to the fixed questionmark locations.


Let me know if these fixes are solid,
cheerio
Tomas



