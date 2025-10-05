Hi everyone
go to game properties/betas and select the beta branch to try this hotfix
escorts warships and random factions ships buffed hitpoints by 25-35 % , to make em more durable and deadly
defending forces of major settlements debuffed by 15% fewer hitpoints
commanders you gained from conquest or subterfuge would not show up as assignable, once you unassigned them, now fixed
random encounters with buildings may not spawn next to the fixed questionmark locations.
Let me know if these fixes are solid,
cheerio
Tomas
Changed depots in beta branch