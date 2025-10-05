This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone



go to game properties/betas and select the beta branch to try this hotfix

escorts warships and random factions ships buffed hitpoints by 25-35 % , to make em more durable and deadly

defending forces of major settlements debuffed by 15% fewer hitpoints

commanders you gained from conquest or subterfuge would not show up as assignable, once you unassigned them, now fixed

random encounters with buildings may not spawn next to the fixed questionmark locations.







Let me know if these fixes are solid,

cheerio

Tomas





