773: Release Version 1.4.7
October 5, 2025 6:50 PM EST
• Talent proc timers no longer recover while out of combat. This means that combat will no longer begin with everyone's talent procs firing. Instead, the internal talent proc timers only run while in combat. This prevents players from front-loading their talent proc cooldowns to trivialize battles.
Adjust talent proc internal cooldown timers to run in combat only
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update