5 October 2025 Build 20262183 Edited 5 October 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
773: Release Version 1.4.7
October 5, 2025 6:50 PM EST
• Talent proc timers no longer recover while out of combat. This means that combat will no longer begin with everyone's talent procs firing. Instead, the internal talent proc timers only run while in combat. This prevents players from front-loading their talent proc cooldowns to trivialize battles.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
  • Loading history…
