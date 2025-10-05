

New BATTLES DLC challenge map is finished, along with the 77th and final achievement. Defend an ITIC research station during a preternatural blizzard in Texas for 3 nights. Use the daylight hours to scavenge for supplies and make preparations.

Improved voice sounds for Chupacabras and Shiver Demons, and gave Chups the Jump Attack ability (making NIGHTMARE a bit harder). Also improved the 2D poison gas sprite, and added some extra dialogue if Cribbers survive the slaughter in Beneath the Ruins map (thanks to dudithebudi for the suggestion).Made the Meatiator Minigun have a 3% chance to irradiate wielder while shooting, because I remember my dad buying a sailboat from a guy who had a brain tumor because he was shooting uranium bullets in the Gulf War (the army gave him some money, dunno how much). You don't usually get the minigun till end game, so the radiation won't matter much anyway.Fixed a few minor bugs, including one where closed bear traps looked open on some maps, a launcher bug that reset game speed on Editor Mode (from recent patch), and a rare crash when player died from environmental damage in map script.Two new original tracks included by Sonic Kitchen/Zeph. He also composed the majority of the soundtrack for Warlordocracy and just released his own game on itch. Check it out here:

https://zephgiltbronze.itch.io/datdudeded





Complete list of changes:



SOURCE:

-Object frames are now saved when leaving map (for bear traps, etc.).

-Fixed launcher bug from recent patch where framerate would reset to "normal" on editor mode.

-Fixed rare crash when player would die from environmental damage in map script.



SCRIPTS:

-Chupacabras now have the Jump Attack ability and their own voice sounds.

-Meatiator Minigun now has 3% chance to irradiate the wielder with each shot.

-Cribbers now have special dialogue if they survive in Beneath the Ruins map.

-(BATTLES) Fixed bug with initial Scawuen faction respect in BATTLES from recent patch.

-(BATTLES) Finished scripts for final BATTLES map: Texas Whiteout.



RESOURCES:

-Improved poison gas 2D anim effect.

-New voice sounds for Chupacabras and Shiver Demons.

-(BATTLES) Two new music tracks by Sonic Kitchen for new BATTLES map.

-(BATTLES) New Steam achievement for beating final BATTLES map: Texas Whiteout.



STORY FILES: (requires starting a new game)

-(BATTLES) Finished final BATTLES map.

-(BATTLES) Fixed bug where closed bear traps looked open on Panama Farms map in BATTLES.