Hello there, finally after much work version 1.3 is live, I am sorry it took so long.

Here are the patch notes



Bug fixes:

Fixed AI behaivour in combat

Fixed Forward Base event where it will get built next to the jump gate

Fixed Flanking event that was spawning too many times in a short period time

Slight performance boost





New features:

Tutorial has been introduced



Balance changes:

Player base speed increased

AI Capital ships speed increased