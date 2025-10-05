 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20262177
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello there, finally after much work version 1.3 is live, I am sorry it took so long.
Here are the patch notes

Bug fixes:
Fixed AI behaivour in combat
Fixed Forward Base event where it will get built next to the jump gate
Fixed Flanking event that was spawning too many times in a short period time
Slight performance boost


New features:
Tutorial has been introduced

Balance changes:
Player base speed increased
AI Capital ships speed increased

