Hello there, finally after much work version 1.3 is live, I am sorry it took so long.
Here are the patch notes
Bug fixes:
Fixed AI behaivour in combat
Fixed Forward Base event where it will get built next to the jump gate
Fixed Flanking event that was spawning too many times in a short period time
Slight performance boost
New features:
Tutorial has been introduced
Balance changes:
Player base speed increased
AI Capital ships speed increased
Version 1.3 is live!
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello there, finally after much work version 1.3 is live, I am sorry it took so long.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update