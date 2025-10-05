Some more fixes and improvements!

Fixes

Fixed a potential crash with Tomoe's Hero Relic, Mas Oyama's Belt.

Fixed issue where the Goldenwoods Sidequest couldn't be completed after Important Cargo.

Fixed issue in Goldenwoods where some Dire Wolves had the Butterfingers passive, but didn't drop items.

Fixed issue where some cliff and tree tiles were flagged as empty tiles.

Fixed issue where the Ouch Punch and the Scope Lens Secret Items's Sparkles weren't behaving properly.

Fixed issue where one Mage Knight in Chapter 16 could not use Dark Spikes. They were reclassed to Demon Knight as a result.

Fixed issue where Everlast and Nashwa's third support wouldn't trigger properly.

Fixed a typo in Post-Game Map #6's defeat condition.

If you have any issues or wish to discuss the game, feel free to join our Discord Server.

Thanks again for playing and sharing your experience!