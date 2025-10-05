 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20262148 Edited 5 October 2025 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Explosive Odds Face Drawing Contest

In yesterdays update we added the ability to save your drawn faces. We thought this would make a good time to host a face drawing contest over on our Discord! Here are the rules:

  • The contest goes from now until October 13th.

  • After the contest ends we will pick a winner who will receive either a key for the supporter DLC or an extra EO key for a friend.

  • To submit, post an in game screenshot of your drawn face (You may include a group of players faces if desired) to the face-drawing-contest channel in our Discord.

  • Do not post anything inappropriate or hateful, we may remove posts at our discretion.

  • If you are going to submit multiple screenshots at a time do so in the same post instead of a separate post for each.

  • Have fun and be creative!

We are looking forward to seeing what you submit!

Join the discord here:
https://discord.gg/y7guXuWJqP

Changed files in this update

Depot 3674981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link