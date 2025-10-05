Explosive Odds Face Drawing Contest
In yesterdays update we added the ability to save your drawn faces. We thought this would make a good time to host a face drawing contest over on our Discord! Here are the rules:
The contest goes from now until October 13th.
After the contest ends we will pick a winner who will receive either a key for the supporter DLC or an extra EO key for a friend.
To submit, post an in game screenshot of your drawn face (You may include a group of players faces if desired) to the face-drawing-contest channel in our Discord.
Do not post anything inappropriate or hateful, we may remove posts at our discretion.
If you are going to submit multiple screenshots at a time do so in the same post instead of a separate post for each.
Have fun and be creative!
We are looking forward to seeing what you submit!
Changed files in this update