Explosive Odds Face Drawing Contest

In yesterdays update we added the ability to save your drawn faces. We thought this would make a good time to host a face drawing contest over on our Discord! Here are the rules:

The contest goes from now until October 13th.

After the contest ends we will pick a winner who will receive either a key for the supporter DLC or an extra EO key for a friend.

To submit, post an in game screenshot of your drawn face (You may include a group of players faces if desired) to the face-drawing-contest channel in our Discord.

Do not post anything inappropriate or hateful, we may remove posts at our discretion.

If you are going to submit multiple screenshots at a time do so in the same post instead of a separate post for each.

Have fun and be creative!

We are looking forward to seeing what you submit!

Join the discord here:

https://discord.gg/y7guXuWJqP