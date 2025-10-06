It's mission time!

Early Access Update #5 releases in just over three weeks, and we're bringing you the first of our survivor missions, an all new starting pair featuring two brand new characters, as well as the ability to save multiple runs, so you can have different playthroughs going at the same time - a much requested feature.

This update will release in Wellington, New Zealand on Tuesday 28 October NZDT at around 1:00pm, or:



Monday 27 Oct @ 5:00pm PDT

Monday 27 Oct @ 8:00pm EDT

Tuesday 28 Oct @ 12:00am GMT

Tuesday 28 Oct @ 3:00am MSK

Tuesday 28 Oct @ 8:00am CST

Tuesday 28 Oct @ 11:00am AEDT

See you soon, folks! And don't forget to join the dev team in the Discord: https://discord.gg/Xd8RPnRZjx

Harriet

& the Into the Dead team