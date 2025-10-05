 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20261999 Edited 5 October 2025 – 19:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch notes!!
- Fixed an issue where the unlock all songs achievement wasn't unlocking properly
- Fixed an issue where a certain sprite should be different in Chapter 4 during a specific route
- Fixed credits not scaling with screen size

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 1033381
Windows Depot 1033382
