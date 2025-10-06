We've been hard at work the last few weeks building the new trade-up system, allowing you to convert lower tier coconuts into cases for a chance to open something better!



Currently, one basic case can granted in exchange for any of the following:

- 10 common

- 6 uncommon

- 4 rare

- 2 epic

- 1 legendary (why would you do this anyway!)



This update adds a lot of new things in the backend, please reach out or leave a comment if you experience any issues or bugs!



Some additional minor changes include:

- Add a button to conveniently access the community market from in-game

- Fix interface icon sizes to reduce game-file size, memory footprint, and improve visibility at small resolutions

- Change (slightly) how the game handles new items, hopefully this resolves the (rare) bug where after opening a case it still appears in the users inventory, and would cause a crash if you tried to open it a second time.



Happy Coconutting!