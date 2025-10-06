 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20261964 Edited 6 October 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've been hard at work the last few weeks building the new trade-up system, allowing you to convert lower tier coconuts into cases for a chance to open something better!

Currently, one basic case can granted in exchange for any of the following:
- 10 common
- 6 uncommon
- 4 rare
- 2 epic
- 1 legendary (why would you do this anyway!)

This update adds a lot of new things in the backend, please reach out or leave a comment if you experience any issues or bugs!

Some additional minor changes include:
- Add a button to conveniently access the community market from in-game
- Fix interface icon sizes to reduce game-file size, memory footprint, and improve visibility at small resolutions
- Change (slightly) how the game handles new items, hopefully this resolves the (rare) bug where after opening a case it still appears in the users inventory, and would cause a crash if you tried to open it a second time.

Happy Coconutting!

