MateEngine 2.1.4

**AI Changes**

We implemented Semi-Markdown Text Support.

These are the formats that are Supported

- # Heading 1

- ## Heading 2

- ### Heading 3

- **Bold**

- *Italics*

- ***Italics Bold***

It does not support Code Blocks.

- AI Streams a little faster its responses however this may only apply to PCs with RTX4XXX and RTX5XXX Cards but not below or any AMD GPU

- Markdown Text Color Changes based on your color settings in the Main Menus so it does not look out of place

**VRMLoader Changes**

The VRM Loader should now load models slightly faster than before. However if you use a High End PC you will not notice any difference this is only noticable on Lowend and Mid End PCs