MateEngine 2.1.4
**AI Changes**
We implemented Semi-Markdown Text Support.
These are the formats that are Supported
- # Heading 1
- ## Heading 2
- ### Heading 3
- **Bold**
- *Italics*
- ***Italics Bold***
It does not support Code Blocks.
- AI Streams a little faster its responses however this may only apply to PCs with RTX4XXX and RTX5XXX Cards but not below or any AMD GPU
- Markdown Text Color Changes based on your color settings in the Main Menus so it does not look out of place
**VRMLoader Changes**
The VRM Loader should now load models slightly faster than before. However if you use a High End PC you will not notice any difference this is only noticable on Lowend and Mid End PCs
Changed files in this update