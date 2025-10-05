 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20261917
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Privateers now show a black shield (instead of no shield)
  • Added seasoned scout as one of the three first immigrants on Easy
  • Number of turns to sail between europe and the new world reduced from 2-4 to 2-3
  • Reduced strength of fort (when bombarding ships)
  • Pioneers now produce the correct amount of lumber for colonies when clearing forests
  • Fortifying on european-owned land will now clear the ownership of that land
  • Europe-screen show units on board outgoing ships
  • Colony screen now shows the flag of tile owner if owned by another european nation
  • Fixed problem with dialog if monarch lowers tax
  • Reduced the chance of raids
  • Tweaked native village alarm
  • Changed how many tiles villages claim; primarily that capitals now only claim adjacent tiles, but a higher percentage of those tiles
  • Village alarm is now different based on difficulty
  • Changed the logic for units gaining on the job training (experience-promotion). More random now (identical to col1). Fixed problem where unit would be promoted to the wrong type.
  • Fixed units remaining invisible after a colony was abandoned
  • Fixed road not being removed (visibly) when colony was abandoned
  • Reduced how much current village alarm adds to creating indian converts
  • Fixed "Clear Speciality"
  • Changed the message when village is destroyed to show any loot
  • A fully loaded naval attacker will no longer loot ships when winning combat

Changed files in this update

