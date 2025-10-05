- Privateers now show a black shield (instead of no shield)
- Added seasoned scout as one of the three first immigrants on Easy
- Number of turns to sail between europe and the new world reduced from 2-4 to 2-3
- Reduced strength of fort (when bombarding ships)
- Pioneers now produce the correct amount of lumber for colonies when clearing forests
- Fortifying on european-owned land will now clear the ownership of that land
- Europe-screen show units on board outgoing ships
- Colony screen now shows the flag of tile owner if owned by another european nation
- Fixed problem with dialog if monarch lowers tax
- Reduced the chance of raids
- Tweaked native village alarm
- Changed how many tiles villages claim; primarily that capitals now only claim adjacent tiles, but a higher percentage of those tiles
- Village alarm is now different based on difficulty
- Changed the logic for units gaining on the job training (experience-promotion). More random now (identical to col1). Fixed problem where unit would be promoted to the wrong type.
- Fixed units remaining invisible after a colony was abandoned
- Fixed road not being removed (visibly) when colony was abandoned
- Reduced how much current village alarm adds to creating indian converts
- Fixed "Clear Speciality"
- Changed the message when village is destroyed to show any loot
- A fully loaded naval attacker will no longer loot ships when winning combat
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3897931
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3897932
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update