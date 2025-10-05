It's finally here! The first major update and emphasis on MAJOR. A brand new playable fighter, a new mode giving online functionality to Tag-Team, and a bunch of new moves for every character!
New Character:
Waen
- The Master of Muay Thai is here!
- His unique trait, Hardened, makes his knee and elbow strikes do chip damage on block!
- He also has a unique throw, Clinch. It has several followups inputted with P, K, and G.
- His character select art was done by ewak, giving the game it's first guest art and artist!
New Online Mode:
Online Tag-Team
- Tag-Team can now be played online in Lobbies and Quick Match with ROLLBACK NETCODE.
New Moves and Balance Changes:
Universal
- Stamina is now drained on the last frame of being knocked down.
- Getting up is considered being Downed, making moves launch as though you were knocked down.
- Non-tracking moves will adjust rotation on their first frame.
- Wall Splats are now dependent on alignment i.e. SIDE WALL COMBOS!!!!!!
Lumber
- Overhead Chop has reduced damage and active frames. It's pushback has also been increased.
- Giant Swing and Muscle Buster now drain less stamina.
- Moonsault now drains stamina.
- Rolling Sobat has reduced damage.
- Left Chop, Right Palm no longer drains extra stamina on the first frame.
- Dropkick and Power Dropkick have had their active frames reduced and hitboxes lowered.
- New Move: Power Knee Drop (P+G during Power Run, replaced Power Giant Swing).
- New Move: Clothesline (66P).
Alex
- Leaping Stike has reduced damage.
- New Move: Short Swing (6P during Back Sway).
- New Move: Impact Blow (66P).
Mike
- Right Kick has had it's hitbox raised and now launches on Counter Hit.
- Lipstick Toss now drains stamina.
- New Move: Hit Me (6P+K).
- New Move: Haymaker (66P).
Sho
- New Move: Focus Step (6P+K, can be performed as Quick Step during Left Chop, Knee Check).
- New Move: Focus Shot (P during Focus Step or Quick Step).
- New Move: Focus Crush (K during Focus Step or Quick Step).
- New Move: Shoulder (66P).
Misc Changes
Menus
- Their is a waiting animation during the Quick Match screen.
- Their is a BACK button when viewing Command Lists.
Visuals
- The Stamina Bar now turns a reddish hue when low on stamina (used to turn purple).
- The end round timer now skips to 1 second when a round is ended through BREAK or TIME.
Tag-Team
- The Tag button can now be held.
- Characters regen stamina when tagged out.
- Tagging now drains stamina from both characters.
Training
- Random Block in an option in the block settings.
Combo Trials
- Added Waen's trials.
- Added Demos. They can be viewed at any time during trials and with demonstrate how to complete them. Every trial has a demo.
AND THAT'S IT. ENJOY THE UPDATE AND ALL THE NEW STUFF!
CHECK OUT THE TRAILER HERE:
Changed files in this update