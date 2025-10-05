It's finally here! The first major update and emphasis on MAJOR. A brand new playable fighter, a new mode giving online functionality to Tag-Team, and a bunch of new moves for every character!





New Character:

Waen

- The Master of Muay Thai is here!

- His unique trait, Hardened, makes his knee and elbow strikes do chip damage on block!

- He also has a unique throw, Clinch. It has several followups inputted with P, K, and G.

- His character select art was done by ewak, giving the game it's first guest art and artist!

New Online Mode:

Online Tag-Team

- Tag-Team can now be played online in Lobbies and Quick Match with ROLLBACK NETCODE.

New Moves and Balance Changes:

Universal

- Stamina is now drained on the last frame of being knocked down.

- Getting up is considered being Downed, making moves launch as though you were knocked down.

- Non-tracking moves will adjust rotation on their first frame.

- Wall Splats are now dependent on alignment i.e. SIDE WALL COMBOS!!!!!!

Lumber

- Overhead Chop has reduced damage and active frames. It's pushback has also been increased.

- Giant Swing and Muscle Buster now drain less stamina.

- Moonsault now drains stamina.

- Rolling Sobat has reduced damage.

- Left Chop, Right Palm no longer drains extra stamina on the first frame.

- Dropkick and Power Dropkick have had their active frames reduced and hitboxes lowered.

- New Move: Power Knee Drop (P+G during Power Run, replaced Power Giant Swing).

- New Move: Clothesline (66P).

Alex

- Leaping Stike has reduced damage.

- New Move: Short Swing (6P during Back Sway).

- New Move: Impact Blow (66P).

Mike

- Right Kick has had it's hitbox raised and now launches on Counter Hit.

- Lipstick Toss now drains stamina.

- New Move: Hit Me (6P+K).

- New Move: Haymaker (66P).

Sho

- New Move: Focus Step (6P+K, can be performed as Quick Step during Left Chop, Knee Check).

- New Move: Focus Shot (P during Focus Step or Quick Step).

- New Move: Focus Crush (K during Focus Step or Quick Step).

- New Move: Shoulder (66P).

Misc Changes

Menus

- Their is a waiting animation during the Quick Match screen.

- Their is a BACK button when viewing Command Lists.

Visuals

- The Stamina Bar now turns a reddish hue when low on stamina (used to turn purple).

- The end round timer now skips to 1 second when a round is ended through BREAK or TIME.

Tag-Team

- The Tag button can now be held.

- Characters regen stamina when tagged out.

- Tagging now drains stamina from both characters.

Training

- Random Block in an option in the block settings.

Combo Trials

- Added Waen's trials.

- Added Demos. They can be viewed at any time during trials and with demonstrate how to complete them. Every trial has a demo.

AND THAT'S IT. ENJOY THE UPDATE AND ALL THE NEW STUFF!

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER HERE: