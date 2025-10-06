 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20261892
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Reverted the toggle ON/OFF feature when pressing the “Tab” key, until issues that were happening are fixed.
  • Fixed an issue causing the game to be stuck if you use a summon from your discard pile.

Windows 64-bit Depot 2347081
