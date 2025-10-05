 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20261874
Unity made developers aware of a security flaw in a wide range of editor versions that would affect all builds.

Although it seems unlikely that a single player game like End's Reach is susceptible to this issue, I've decided to quickly update the game to protect players in case it is eventually exploited.

Thank you and take care.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3343361
  • Loading history…
Linux English Depot 3343362
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3343363
  • Loading history…
