Unity made developers aware of a security flaw in a wide range of editor versions that would affect all builds.
Although it seems unlikely that a single player game like End's Reach is susceptible to this issue, I've decided to quickly update the game to protect players in case it is eventually exploited.
Thank you and take care.
Small Hotfix - Unity Security Flaw Update
