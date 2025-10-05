Adventurers,



A new update has now been pushed to the beta branch updating several of the combat maps adding some variety to several of the scenes. This will be randomized a bit to see some new locations and change up the scenery a bit more. Also, various cleanups amongst several of the tiles and props used in some of the scenes blocking movement.



Additional more sound effects have been added to the battle victory screen to mix it up a bit more.



Lastly a quick update to the font used in the Russian font as well.



Right now, the next update is going to be focused on some combat improvements as mentioned previously players have gotten a lot of new advantages with enchantments, new magical items, and a plethora of new spells. This has put the allies into a much stronger place, so there are some balances coming to force more combat strategy into the game. Along with this, you'll also see more combat abilities by enemies as well.



After that is completed the remaining world updates will begin! So as always please send in feedback in the forums and I truly appreciate all the support and patience as more is added to the overall game.



