Balance Adjustments
Reduced stamina consumption when Freund barks (once or twice).
Slightly increased stamina regeneration rate.
The Hunter’s House stage is now a bit brighter.
Bug Fixes
Fixed typos in Thai dialogue text.
Changed files in this update