5 October 2025 Build 20261760 Edited 6 October 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Balance Adjustments

  • Reduced stamina consumption when Freund barks (once or twice).

  • Slightly increased stamina regeneration rate.

  • The Hunter’s House stage is now a bit brighter.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed typos in Thai dialogue text.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3568781
