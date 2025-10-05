⚖️ BALANCE CHANGES
- Fire Hazard skill is now boosted by number of unused re-rolls (+2 damage per unused re-roll), base damage was reduced from 10 to 8.
✨ IMPROVEMENTS
- Detail window placement - you can now select in settings position for detail window (Both, Left, Right).
- Cursed Loan name changed to Forgotten Loan to clarify that item does not count as Curse.
🛠️ FIXES
- Hex is no longer disappearing when Rewind is used.
- Ranger ultimate Feather now counts as Heal/Utility skill.
- Plague Whistle is now gaining benefits from Plague Bringer dice trait.
- Obelisk event is now properly ended and all skills "per combat" are properly restarted.
- Ultimate upgrade "Cooldown" is now properly influencing ultimate which is on cooldown.
- Issue with incorrect tutorial video is fixed.
