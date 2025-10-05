 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20261726 Edited 5 October 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚖️ BALANCE CHANGES

  • Fire Hazard skill is now boosted by number of unused re-rolls (+2 damage per unused re-roll), base damage was reduced from 10 to 8.


✨ IMPROVEMENTS

  • Detail window placement - you can now select in settings position for detail window (Both, Left, Right).
  • Cursed Loan name changed to Forgotten Loan to clarify that item does not count as Curse.


🛠️ FIXES

  • Hex is no longer disappearing when Rewind is used.
  • Ranger ultimate Feather now counts as Heal/Utility skill.
  • Plague Whistle is now gaining benefits from Plague Bringer dice trait.
  • Obelisk event is now properly ended and all skills "per combat" are properly restarted.
  • Ultimate upgrade "Cooldown" is now properly influencing ultimate which is on cooldown.
  • Issue with incorrect tutorial video is fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3208111
Linux Depot 3208112
macOS 64-bit Depot 3208113
