 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20261672 Edited 5 October 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update will focus Forza by setting it as the active application when un-pausing the game.
Example: Chatting with friends and then you un-pause Forza with your controller. No more need to click back on the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1921571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link