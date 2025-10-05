Updated Toxic pt 4 to fix some unfair Wall Catches



FIxed a crash when defeating Lina



Removed Native Linux version in favor of the more stable and maintainable Proton Version



Updated SteamAPI implementation



This isn't anything huge. We've been hard at work on new projects for the last year or so at this point, but we had some new bugs reported and a few layout tweaks that had been eating at the back of our minds for a while, so figured there's no time like the present to do a little fixing.We hope to have an announcement for our next game in early 2026, thank you for your support and I hope you enjoy the fixes!