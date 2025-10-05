 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20261573
  • Updated Toxic pt 4 to fix some unfair Wall Catches
  • FIxed a crash when defeating Lina
  • Removed Native Linux version in favor of the more stable and maintainable Proton Version
  • Updated SteamAPI implementation


This isn't anything huge. We've been hard at work on new projects for the last year or so at this point, but we had some new bugs reported and a few layout tweaks that had been eating at the back of our minds for a while, so figured there's no time like the present to do a little fixing.

We hope to have an announcement for our next game in early 2026, thank you for your support and I hope you enjoy the fixes!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1930311
Linux Depot 1930313
