### Added

- Added a new "consent" flow to allow players to allow or deny analytics data being collected. However, I would much appreciate if you allow it as it help me know how players are using the game, what errors happens etc. Also included acceptance of the mod.io terms in this new flow at game startup, to make it a little simpler for players, instead of having to accept the terms once you go to the Workshop the first time. The issue is you can get in so some situations where you start a game, but mods are not actually loaded because you haven't accepted the mod.io terms.

- Added a new "fm-host-windspeed" command to set the windspeed. Eventually it will be possible to do via UI, but lets test it out a bit as a console command first

- Added UI to "Host" tab that list banned players, with the option to unban them again

- Added confirmation UI when banning a player, including a text field to write a "reason". This reason will be shown to the banned player but also show up in the list of banned players, to make it easier for the host to remember why this player was banned

### Changed

- Added some metadata to logging to help troubleshoot issues in the future

- Added logic to turn off shadow casting and receiving for all particle system renderers in mods, for performance as it might be on and should never really be needed

- Upgraded to Unity 6000.2.6f2 due to security patch

- Optimized textures by using SpriteAtlas for some UI assets

- Optimized loading time (specially when loading a lot of mods) by lowering the number of possible simultaneous sounds while changing some other things, so you shouldn't be able to hear the difference, however loading times are improved

- Optimized memory (and potentially FPS) by replacing even more materials when loading mods

- Improved some logging of exceptions, which should help troubleshoot some exceptions going forward

- Updated translations from https://crowdin.com/project/fireworks-mania

- Optimized some ingame textures and are now using sprite atlas for some of the 2D textures, which should help on both memory and render performance

- Improved some logging of exceptions, which should help troubleshoot some exceptions going forward

- Made a few changes to try and help make the game more stabile and in cases where stuff fails have better logging and metadata

- Minor changes in game to support new Mod Tools version that support Netcode for Gameobject features, which have not worked from mods before. This change will allow modders to do network logic, which have not been possible before. Prepare yourself for a wave of new type of mods hitting the workshop - at least it will be possible when the new Mod Tools have been tested fully and are released

- Upgraded Netcode for Gameobjects to 2.5.0

- Minor performance improvement on the Ultra quality setting, by lowering the shadow distance, as it was way to far where you couldn't see it anyway

- Made the black background in popups less transparent, so its easier to read

### Fixed

- Fixed RayFire Church warning in Town

- Fixed the "leaked allocation" warnings, which was fixed by upgrading to Unity 6000.2.6, meaning it WAS a Unity bug

- Fixed low fps bug when looking at the sky, EnviroSky playing tricks on me again, but think I got it cornered now so it can't act up again with this issue again :)

- Fixed bug where StartupPrefabs where spawned twice if the StartupPrefab was defined in a map mod

Enjoy!