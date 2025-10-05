Yeah, this update was supposed to release on the 1st of October but uh... i was playing hollow knight bad time management, but I am now forced to release it unfinished due to a Unity vulnerability so uhhhhh yeah!

It apparently is a big issue tho it has not been exploited yet. You can read more about it here: https://discussions.unity.com/t/unity-platform-protection-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/1688031

The finished update will hopefully come out around the 15th of October. hopefully. The changes in this update include:

Improved the halloween map

Fixed broken AI navigation on the halloween map

Added a new weapon exclusive to the halloween map

I had to update the engine version to fix the vulnerability so there may be bugs and glitches. I have not tested the post-vulnerability engine version update, I just hope it didnt break anything. Enjoy and happy halloween.