 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20261448 Edited 5 October 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This version has no changes to the game. This is a new build made with an updated version of the Unity Editor application, in response to their public notice on Oct. 2nd of a severe vulnerability.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2381601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link