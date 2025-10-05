Now allowing space key for all interactions
Reworked the entire quest structure of the desert part of chapter 4 to work with the new quest system
Bugfixes:
- Several text fixes
- Fixed a bug where the a map change trigger was triggered twice while already on another map
- Fixed a bug where where the inventory amount was not calculated towards the quest progress
V 0.4.3
