5 October 2025 Build 20261436
Update notes via Steam Community
Now allowing space key for all interactions
Reworked the entire quest structure of the desert part of chapter 4 to work with the new quest system

Bugfixes:
- Several text fixes
- Fixed a bug where the a map change trigger was triggered twice while already on another map
- Fixed a bug where where the inventory amount was not calculated towards the quest progress

Changed files in this update

Depot 3914851
