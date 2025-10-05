 Skip to content
5 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

On Friday we found out that the engine our games are made with, Unity, had a major security vulnerability. Your safety is very important to me, and I want you to play with peace of mind , so I spent the weekend fixing this issue.

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed Unity engine security issue.

If you’d like to know more about the development of Stars in the Trash, I wrote a short summary here. Also, if you want to see what we’re currently working on, I encourage you to join our Discord

Wishing you all safe and happy gaming!

José

