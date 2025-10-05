 Skip to content
Major 5 October 2025 Build 20261384 Edited 6 October 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I've upgraded the render pipeline to the HDRP one. I was using this early in the games development but I ran into problems with the camera windows. There would be too great of a drop in FPS while multiple cameras where open. I've solved this by updating each camera one at a time per frame. This spreads the frame rate out across all the cameras and keeps the main games FPS stable.

The game looks much better now. I will be releasing a new trailer and screen shots soon.

I also did a number of bug fixes.

Welcome to version 1.1.0. I will be supporting this game for a long time.

