I've upgraded the render pipeline to the HDRP one. I was using this early in the games development but I ran into problems with the camera windows. There would be too great of a drop in FPS while multiple cameras where open. I've solved this by updating each camera one at a time per frame. This spreads the frame rate out across all the cameras and keeps the main games FPS stable.

The game looks much better now. I will be releasing a new trailer and screen shots soon.

I also did a number of bug fixes.

Welcome to version 1.1.0. I will be supporting this game for a long time.