 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Megabonk Digimon Story Time Stranger Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20261271 Edited 5 October 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Enemy factions now optimize their formation when attacking.
    On Normal difficulty, 75% of positions may be optimized.
    On Hard, formations are always fully optimized.
  • Improved and optimized AI behavior.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2896351
  • Loading history…
Windows German Depot 2896352
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link