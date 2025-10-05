Check out many cool Finnish Game Week games in Steam this week!

Hello everyone, back in 2020 I made a promise to make an update to Rokka with various features.

The game was always meant to be tongue-in-cheeck small free game, however some of the issues it had were unacceptable. I did work on it and I had it partially completed... but I got very busy with work and other things. It was quite honestly dissapointing that I did not finish it.

Finally FGW was the push to for me get this done.

Artillery Support:

Rokka always had artillery, but now command will allocate Artillery Resources you can use with "G" key. During the Winter War, Finland had a crippling lack of ammunition for artillery, so command will only assign artillery calls to you if you prove that your position is under massive attack, and that you have a chance of repelling the attack. That is to say - you get artillery for every 234 soviet casualties, or roughly an infantry company's worth.

The project has been moved to Unreal Engine 5:

It has pro's and cons, the performance should be much improved out of the box However the graphical fidelity is a mixed bag, some of the graphics look better while the way Lumen handles rendering causes some artifacts and not all of it looks very good. The rendering is completely different, but I tried to replicate the look of the 2020 Rokka to the best of my ability.

Patchnotes:

Project updated to UE5.6

Scenes done again for new rendering, lights and fog

Soviet soldiers now change to frozen corpses between levels for performance improvement

Frozen corpses also fit the setting slightly better and reduce clutter to make spotting enemies easier

Crash fix to artillery caused crash

Gun should no longer be able to turn around and point hazardously at the player after mission end

Tanks sometimes refused to leave even if all the soldiers were killed, this was fixed in 2020

Artillery can now be earned by causing 234 soviet casualties, the artillery and kills persist within player save

Player can now see various stats on their current run and what is the longest run they've had (note, level 11 is last level)

Credits have been updated with some additional thanks and homage.

Controls have been updated with "G" key prompt for Artillery

Flare spawner has been fixed to remove all flares and flare spawns when level changes

Tracers have been reverted to work like in real life due to some feedback that the immersion suffers from every first shot being a tracer.

The machine gun is still slightly more accurate for the first shot(s)

Cheatmodes added with 2 cheats that can be typed in to activate them

Artillery now has a period accurate artillery forces icon

Medic healing the player has been indicated slightly better (x's turn green for a moment)

movement acceleration meant for keyboard was affecting mouse and is now fixed

Various other bugfixes I forgot to mention



Known Issues:

Artillery particles look bad during night

Artillery particles persist between times of day

Overheat particles persist between times of day

Reloading sounds can persist between times of day



Promises made, promises kept.

Dear Reader, Have a great winter of 2025. - Jonne