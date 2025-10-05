World:

- Polished layout of LYMBIC lab and improved lighting.

- Polished collisions of LYMBIC lab.

- Set dress more regions in Basecamp.

- Built a new system to avoid the Ancestors gathering close to the gate entrances.

- Horde calls are ignored while you are in a safe zone (i.e Gates)

- Added and improved tutorial steps.



UI / UX:

- Added images to more weapons and previs included in the Bio-swapper.

- Improved the weapon images shader.

- Removed spoiler images in the loading screen and added new ones.