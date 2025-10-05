 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20261240 Edited 5 October 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
World:
- Polished layout of LYMBIC lab and improved lighting.
- Polished collisions of LYMBIC lab.
- Set dress more regions in Basecamp.
- Built a new system to avoid the Ancestors gathering close to the gate entrances.
- Horde calls are ignored while you are in a safe zone (i.e Gates)
- Added and improved tutorial steps.

UI / UX:
- Added images to more weapons and previs included in the Bio-swapper.
- Improved the weapon images shader.
- Removed spoiler images in the loading screen and added new ones.

