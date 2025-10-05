- Victor: Aura of Suffering self damage reduced from 80% to 70%
- Victor: Aura of Suffering radius reduced from 8m to 7.7m
- Victor: Aura of Suffering MinDPS, MaxDPS and spirit scaling increased by ~5-6%
- Victor: Jumpstart duration increased from 4s to 4.5s
- Victor: Shocking Reanimation radius increased from 12m to 13m
Build 20261219 on 5 October 2025
Update notes via forums.playdeadlock.com
