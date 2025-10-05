 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20261219 Edited 5 October 2025 – 18:08:15 UTC by wickedplayer494 Share
Update notes via forums.playdeadlock.com
  • Victor: Aura of Suffering self damage reduced from 80% to 70%
  • Victor: Aura of Suffering radius reduced from 8m to 7.7m
  • Victor: Aura of Suffering MinDPS, MaxDPS and spirit scaling increased by ~5-6%
  • Victor: Jumpstart duration increased from 4s to 4.5s
  • Victor: Shocking Reanimation radius increased from 12m to 13m

Changed files in this update

