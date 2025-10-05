This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Environment

Added : New playable area - Abandoned House (Near Cafe, Lab)

Added: New playable area - 2 Small Cabins Andd Shed (In Sawmill Area)

Features & Changes

Added : Carryable objects that can be attached to walls or other surfaces - such as photo frames, animal skulls, and more.

I plan to make more in-game objects interactable and usable as decorations, which will be added gradually in future updates.



All the bugs reported from the previous patch have been collected and will be fixed in the next update. Thank you for all the feedback and bug reports!