5 October 2025 Build 20261183 Edited 5 October 2025 – 18:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Environment

  • Added: New playable area - Abandoned House (Near Cafe, Lab)

  • Added: New playable area - 2 Small Cabins Andd Shed (In Sawmill Area)

Features & Changes

  • Added : Carryable objects that can be attached to walls or other surfaces - such as photo frames, animal skulls, and more.

I plan to make more in-game objects interactable and usable as decorations, which will be added gradually in future updates.

All the bugs reported from the previous patch have been collected and will be fixed in the next update. Thank you for all the feedback and bug reports!

Changed depots in coop_test_branch branch

View more data in app history for build 20261183
Windows 64-bit Mist Survival Content Depot 914621
