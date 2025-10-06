- Audio zones finally work properly
- Teleporting animations improved
- Museum is properly staffed!
- Yeah, you can beat the 4th boss... I swear...
Update 10/5/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Sweet - I actually got done what I set out to do this week! I never thought this was going to happen.
