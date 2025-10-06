 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20261101 Edited 6 October 2025 – 21:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Sweet - I actually got done what I set out to do this week! I never thought this was going to happen.

  • Audio zones finally work properly
  • Teleporting animations improved
  • Museum is properly staffed!
  • Yeah, you can beat the 4th boss... I swear...

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2113141
