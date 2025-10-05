 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20261095
Recently Unity disclosed a security vulnerability effecting all programs made with Unity (https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01). Version 1.1 of PSolTrix was rebuild with a patched version of Unity. I recommend to everyone to use the latest version of PSolTrix.

