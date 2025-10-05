Security Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Recently Unity disclosed a security vulnerability effecting all programs made with Unity (https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01). Version 1.1 of PSolTrix was rebuild with a patched version of Unity. I recommend to everyone to use the latest version of PSolTrix.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update