5 October 2025 Build 20261046 Edited 5 October 2025 – 17:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Upgrade to Unity 6.2 to fix CVE-2025-59489 exploit vulnerability

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1554591
macOS English Depot 1554592
Linux English Depot 1554593
