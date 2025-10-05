 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20261043 Edited 5 October 2025 – 17:13:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- The combo challenge has introduced eight new characters: Welldone, Cocorn, Nanatsu, Robo Azuma , Gyanta, Masked Michelle, Katana Kyanta, Masao. In the creation of the recipe for the combo challenge, we received assistance from YFDHippo (Kyantawave). I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude!
- A bug that caused rapid direction switching when throwing an opponent for a KO has been fixed.
- The Japan Kamen has been added to the online battle icons.
- The issue where pressing the start button during benchmarking would cause an early termination has been resolved.

Character Balance Changes

All Characters:
- A bug that added extra damage when throwing a crouching opponent has been corrected.
- A bug that allowed slight movement after a KO has been resolved.
- In SOLO mode, a problem that caused fights to start slightly earlier, affecting some characters, has been fixed.

Tsukinami:
- [8EX] Damage has been changed to 15x10 hits.

Hisomi:
- [2B] Damage has been adjusted to 20.
- [ULTRA 1] The attack hitbox has been moved forward.
- The additional damage when encasing an opponent in a cocoon has been changed from 5 to 0.

Rogue:
- [JEX] It has been modified so that holding the EX button does not trigger the next JEX.

Hatoyan:
- [5B] Damage has been changed to 20.
- [2EX] Damage has been modified to 20x4 hits.

Masao:
- [Taunt] A bug that granted EX gauge upon taunting after a victory has been fixed.

Masako:
- [JB] The attack hitbox has been enhanced.
- [5EX] Upon hitting, the character now bounces upwards after a screen freeze.
- [2EX] It has been changed so that the opponent does not fall until the third hit.
- [U2] Invincibility time has been added.

Japan Kamen:
- [4X, 6X] It is now possible to perform techniques while moving down.

