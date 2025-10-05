- The combo challenge has introduced eight new characters: Welldone, Cocorn, Nanatsu, Robo Azuma , Gyanta, Masked Michelle, Katana Kyanta, Masao. In the creation of the recipe for the combo challenge, we received assistance from YFDHippo (Kyantawave). I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude!

- A bug that caused rapid direction switching when throwing an opponent for a KO has been fixed.

- The Japan Kamen has been added to the online battle icons.

- The issue where pressing the start button during benchmarking would cause an early termination has been resolved.



Character Balance Changes All Characters:

- A bug that added extra damage when throwing a crouching opponent has been corrected.

- A bug that allowed slight movement after a KO has been resolved.

- In SOLO mode, a problem that caused fights to start slightly earlier, affecting some characters, has been fixed.



Tsukinami:

- [8EX] Damage has been changed to 15x10 hits.



Hisomi:

- [2B] Damage has been adjusted to 20.

- [ULTRA 1] The attack hitbox has been moved forward.

- The additional damage when encasing an opponent in a cocoon has been changed from 5 to 0.



Rogue:

- [JEX] It has been modified so that holding the EX button does not trigger the next JEX.



Hatoyan:

- [5B] Damage has been changed to 20.

- [2EX] Damage has been modified to 20x4 hits.



Masao:

- [Taunt] A bug that granted EX gauge upon taunting after a victory has been fixed.



Masako:

- [JB] The attack hitbox has been enhanced.

- [5EX] Upon hitting, the character now bounces upwards after a screen freeze.

- [2EX] It has been changed so that the opponent does not fall until the third hit.

- [U2] Invincibility time has been added.



Japan Kamen:

- [4X, 6X] It is now possible to perform techniques while moving down.