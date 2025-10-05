- A bug that caused rapid direction switching when throwing an opponent for a KO has been fixed.
- The Japan Kamen has been added to the online battle icons.
- The issue where pressing the start button during benchmarking would cause an early termination has been resolved.
Character Balance ChangesAll Characters:
- A bug that added extra damage when throwing a crouching opponent has been corrected.
- A bug that allowed slight movement after a KO has been resolved.
- In SOLO mode, a problem that caused fights to start slightly earlier, affecting some characters, has been fixed.
Tsukinami:
- [8EX] Damage has been changed to 15x10 hits.
Hisomi:
- [2B] Damage has been adjusted to 20.
- [ULTRA 1] The attack hitbox has been moved forward.
- The additional damage when encasing an opponent in a cocoon has been changed from 5 to 0.
Rogue:
- [JEX] It has been modified so that holding the EX button does not trigger the next JEX.
Hatoyan:
- [5B] Damage has been changed to 20.
- [2EX] Damage has been modified to 20x4 hits.
Masao:
- [Taunt] A bug that granted EX gauge upon taunting after a victory has been fixed.
Masako:
- [JB] The attack hitbox has been enhanced.
- [5EX] Upon hitting, the character now bounces upwards after a screen freeze.
- [2EX] It has been changed so that the opponent does not fall until the third hit.
- [U2] Invincibility time has been added.
Japan Kamen:
- [4X, 6X] It is now possible to perform techniques while moving down.
Changed files in this update