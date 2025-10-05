Hey book lovers,

With this small update, I’ve improved the game’s performance a bit. There are still some lags here and there, but they should be much less noticeable now.

I changed how things are loaded during floor transitions. Previously, the game tried to load and remove everything within a single frame, which caused heavy stuttering. Now, these operations are spread out over multiple frames, which greatly reduces the load on any single frame and makes the transitions smoother.

I also optimized how objects related to anomalies are loaded in the scene. Before, all anomaly-related objects were present from the start but simply deactivated. Now, many of these objects are only loaded when their specific anomaly occurs, and then removed again afterward. Meaning they no longer impact performance when not in use.

There are still many ways I can improve the game, and over time I hope to learn and integrate those improvements into my games.

Kind regards,

Marten

Struggle Game Studio