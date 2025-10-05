 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20261009 Edited 5 October 2025 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added skip bar to credits.

  • Added subtitles to intro cinematic and fixed too long cinematics length.

  • Added crow screamer.

  • Improved cooldown for clown ambushing and patrolling.

  • Fixed multiple poster pickup on same poster bug.

  • Fixed minor visual glitches.

