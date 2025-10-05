 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20260978 Edited 5 October 2025 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Nightmare sections take less time to complete.
  • Flowers increase deformation faster.
  • The keys in the 3-key puzzle bounce more and have less weight.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3956562
Linux Depot 3956563
