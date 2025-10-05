- Nightmare sections take less time to complete.
- Flowers increase deformation faster.
- The keys in the 3-key puzzle bounce more and have less weight.
Faster nightmares & quality-of-life improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3956562
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3956563
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update