5 October 2025 Build 20260961 Edited 5 October 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The latest update addresses a serious Unity related security vulnerability. It was recently discovered that all Windows, MacOS, Linux and Android games made with Unity 2017 and later might have this security vulnerability. Unity released new editor versions that fixes it, but all affected games still need to be rebuilt with the recent editor.

So Pawn of the Dead is re-built with recent Unity versions that fixes the vulnerability. Clown House 1 was updated yesterday, the rest of Aslan Game Studio games in Steam will be updated, too.

Besides the security fix, some visual details are slightly improved. Smaller file and ranks on the chessboard is one of these improvements.

