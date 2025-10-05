Hello pilots!



The game engine has been updated. However, there should be no noticeable changes to gameplay or appearance.



I have also changed how power-ups are activated.

Previously, a power-up was only activated upon landing at the airport. If you crashed after collecting it but before landing, you had to restart the mission and collect the power-up again and bring it to the airport.

This was not obvious to some players, so they did not activate the power-ups and were much weaker as the game progressed.

That's no longer the case! As soon as you collect the power-up, it becomes active. However, information about it will still only be provided at the airport.



Only in the very first two missions will the improvements continue to be activated at the airport, because that's part of the mission.



Have fun!

