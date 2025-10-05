More Quality of Life? Yeah, we do that here. Next update should include a new feature to improve the AI's longterm memory on how NPCs feel about the player and their interactions.

Skaldsong 1.3.5:

=========

- Added 'Always include in Context' checkbox for lorebook entries.

- Added hovering over rolls to see how it got the roll (Only works from rolls from this patch onwards.)

- Added button to stop any current TTS from playing + TTS still being generated in the chatbox.

- Added an 'Insert After' option to list fields.

- Adjusted lorebook and linking system to match more accurately.

- Fixed TTS Volume not adjusting when TTS is currently playing.

- Fixed character and location grid coordinates not updating properly when a parent location is assigned.

- Fixed the AI being unable to change the parent location of a location.

- Fixed faction ranks not being assigned correctly by the AI.



