HI FRIENDS!!!! HI!!!!

We have created a new epic little update for you. Yes, YOU! The one person that plays this

game! Hahaha... ha...

Now, we have been hard at work on some new games (DEMO READY SOON!)

(Not that you'd care)

PEEP THE CHANGELOG!!! :

-Added arena with 6 scary challenges

-Stupid plant guy that runs the arena

-Added 5 new upgrades you get from beating the challenges! (you stupid losers complained

that the platforming was too hard so I added an upgrade that pretty much

trivializes all of the platforming)

-Fixed some stupid stuff!

-Added rocket secondary weapon that lets you triple jump! Find it somewhere in the

meteor belt planet idk (Yes this was also added because you insolent fools suck at

platforming games.)

HAVE FUN!!! ENJOY THE GAME!!! TELL YOUR FRIENDS!!! I NEED MONEY!!!