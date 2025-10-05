Patch 0.2 fixes critical bugs, adds performance and stability tweaks, optimizations, and some visual UI changes in preparation for upcoming features and content updates.

Fixed bug where save games could get corrupted when changing maps or returning to the lobby.

Fixed bug where save games could get corrupted during rapid character switching.

Fixed bug where save games would not load correctly on clients.

Fixed another bug where players could lock themselves in and were unable to extract (this should be fixed for good now).

Changed multiplayer respawns: Pigs and players now respawn in the corridors between fighting areas.

Some visual UI changes (more UI and UX changes are WIP).

Players now always start with full health equal to their max health after upgrading.

Fixed LODs for better shadow rendering and less flickering and pop-ins.

Minimap now shows extraction points, Elite rooms, and a larger area around the player (WIP).

Reduced camera shakes for two-handed weapons (camera shake slider coming soon).

Balanced some waves (much more on the way).

Destructible objects now take far fewer hits (maximum of 2, except for Enemy Spawn Statues), as a first step toward shifting the game's pace toward more combat-focused action.

Spawned Karens no longer die after idling for a couple of seconds.

Stability and performance fixes. If you are experiencing game crashes, please disable Hardware Raytracing from the Options menu. You will not notice much of a visual or performance change, but the game will run much more stable (issues with some driver versions).

Optimizations and improved default settings for the Steam Deck. The game now runs at a stable 30–50 FPS on the Steam Deck.