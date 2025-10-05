Hi everyone!

On Friday we found out that the engine our games are made with, Unity, had a major security vulnerability. Your safety is very important to me, and I want you to play with peace of mind , so I spent the weekend fixing this issue. While I was at it, I also took care of a few bugs I had already identified.



Patch Notes:

Fixed Unity engine security issue.

Fixed a bug in the tower level where Moka could sometimes respawn at an earlier checkpoint after falling into the void.

Minor tweaks across several levels to make the experience smoother.



If you’d like to know more about the development of Stars in the Trash, I wrote a short summary here. Also, if you want to see what we’re currently working on, I encourage you to join our Discord

Wishing you all safe and happy gaming!

José