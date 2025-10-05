New animations for Ana: We've added several animations for our protagonist. These details will help provide better context about who she is and her role in the story.



We've added several animations for our protagonist. These details will help provide better context about who she is and her role in the story. More details in the house: We're continuing to add decorations and assets, this time focusing on the first floor and the saints' room to make the environment even more immersive.

Implemented several optimizations to improve the game's overall performance.



Fixed an issue that allowed the pause menu to be opened on the title screen.



Fixed a bug that caused the wind audio to stutter at times.



Fixed an audio issue where Yuli's crying could be heard from the second floor after the dinner scene.



Applied a recent Unity security update to address an engine vulnerability.

Hey everyone!We have some news many of you have been waiting for: we're in the final stretch before the demo launch!This will be the final week of the playtest, as our goal is to publicly release the Animas: Prologue demo next week. We want to thank everyone once again who participated and left us your valuable feedback. Your help has been immense in polishing the game!Here are the latest changes and fixes we've been working on this week:Optimizations and Bug Fixes:We're very excited for what's to come! See you next week for the launch.Cheers!Wilmar & WildermanApamate Studio