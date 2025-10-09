The wait is over! Our journey through history, adventure, and discovery begins today — Plus Ultra: Legado is officially available on Steam!

Step into a world inspired by the spirit of exploration and human ambition. Build your legacy, uncover forgotten lands, and shape the destiny of your expedition.

🌍 What to Expect:

⚓ Challenging gameplay combining exploration, combat, and storytelling.

🧭 Historical inspiration from the Age of Discovery — experience the challenges and triumphs of the explorers who dared to go beyond.

🎨 Handcrafted art and music capturing the grandeur and peril of the unknown.

✒️ Deep and rich narrative that uncovers your legacy.

Whether you seek glory, knowledge, or survival, your path is yours to forge.

🗺️ Join the community!

Share your discoveries, screenshots, and feedback in the Community Hub. We’ll be watching closely and can’t wait to hear about your adventures.

🚀 Launch Discount:

Enjoy a 15% launch discount for the first week!

Thank you to everyone who supported Plus Ultra: Legado through development — your feedback and passion made this journey possible.

It’s time to go beyond the known world.

Plus Ultra!