9 October 2025 Build 20260797 Edited 9 October 2025 – 14:06:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The wait is over! Our journey through history, adventure, and discovery begins today — Plus Ultra: Legado is officially available on Steam!

Step into a world inspired by the spirit of exploration and human ambition. Build your legacy, uncover forgotten lands, and shape the destiny of your expedition.

🌍 What to Expect:

  • ⚓ Challenging gameplay combining exploration, combat, and storytelling.

  • 🧭 Historical inspiration from the Age of Discovery — experience the challenges and triumphs of the explorers who dared to go beyond.

  • 🎨 Handcrafted art and music capturing the grandeur and peril of the unknown.

  • ✒️ Deep and rich narrative that uncovers your legacy.

Whether you seek glory, knowledge, or survival, your path is yours to forge.

🗺️ Join the community!
Share your discoveries, screenshots, and feedback in the Community Hub. We’ll be watching closely and can’t wait to hear about your adventures.

🚀 Launch Discount:
Enjoy a 15% launch discount for the first week!

Thank you to everyone who supported Plus Ultra: Legado through development — your feedback and passion made this journey possible.

It’s time to go beyond the known world.
Plus Ultra!

