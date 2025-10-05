Hello everyone, the big optimisation patch is here! Although I say big, the total file size of the game has actually been reduced by almost 25% without sacrificing content or visuals!



I take all your feedback and reviews very seriously, and performance is something I am passionate about as I want Arcadian Days to be one of the best looking UE5 games while running beautifully and smoothly. This patch should see some massive improvements in performance, with even more to come of course.

My recommendations are still to play the game on the HIGH setting, at 60fps. I am currently looking at ways to easily change the settings menu to get rid of the Very High and Ultra settings as there is no visual difference, but it tanks the performance.

Also if you are still on the fence, Arcadian Days will remain at a significantly reduced price for the duration of the month as I improve the performance and add content, expect weekly updates with content and more!

I hope you give a try to my game and do please leave a review, I am very passionate about Arcadian Days and I look forward to updating it and watching all of you enjoy it.

As always, please leave your feedback and comments and do join our Discord to keep up to date!

Many thanks for your support so far,

Cal