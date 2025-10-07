Battle Suit Aces is available now!

Embark on a heartfelt journey through the stars on the USS Zephyr, joining Captain Heathcliff and his ragtag crew as they search the galaxy for fabled Relic Suits. Sojourn through monster-infested galactic wilds, leading your crew through danger, tragedy, and comedic sci-fi shenanigans.

🍖 Enter a mecha and monster-filled world from the award-winning Battle Chef Brigade team

🚀 Embark on a personalized adventure full of memorable fully-voiced characters

🤖 Carefully guide your eager pilots to win streamlined 5 vs 5 card battles

🃏 Add to your deck from 5 specialist Factions and mod them into a synergistic team

The Second Voice is calling. Will you listen?

P.S. Thank you to all of our fans for getting us to this point. Battle Suit Aces is our best game yet, by far. We built on what we loved about Battle Chef Brigade - fully-voiced, lovable characters, painstaking art, and accessible yet deep gameplay - and can't wait for you to join the crew. -TrinketTom