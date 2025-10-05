Hey all (whoever's reading this).
This has been a long time comin'! A huge patch-up and rework update for Incarnage, overdue by about 24 months or something ridiculous. These are some changes made over the course of that time in little bursts of inspiration while I was tackling my other projects.
This game was a lengthy, hellish development that I don't like to revisit often, but I at least want it to be in a decent state. I may add to it in the future to expand on the game's barely-tangible plotline since there was much cut from the game in a last-minute mad-rush to finish it. We'll see!
UPDATE V2.0 - "Retributor"
GAME OVERHAULS
- Changed camera to be more dynamic + aim better
- Bumped player movespeed permanently and changed combo speeds
- Shrunk player damage collider
- Player now has a melee punch when no weapons are equipped
- Dashing now deals heavy damage to enemies
- Dashing now displays a temporary shield around the player
- Fire Rate of a few guns are now increased by the multiplier
- Removed Horde Mode from the game
GAME TWEAKS & POLISH
- Animated Dash FX around HUD
- Added a Kill Confirm effect when enemies die
- Slow-mo camera closeups are triggered upon multi-kills
- Dashing recharge no longer slows player
- Pitch Randomized BullDozer & TacTrooper gun sounds
- Pitch Randomized and lowered Gunhead's sounds
- Tweaked Player physics & Friction levels
- Lowered some menu sounds
- Added comic-dot gradient around HUD
- Added a white trail to thrown weapons
- Nilus has been rescaled for canon-accuracy
- Removed bobbing when moving on player sprite
- Enemy bullets now flash violently
MENU CHANGES
- Game logo has changed (new colour shading)
- New Disclaimer screen has been added for updated info
- Changed Main Menu music to 'Annihilation'
- Changed Menu background lighting to a darker red
- Changed framing of Logo + Button Placements
WEAPON CHANGES
- Melee weapons are hugely buffed and expanded in range
- Heavily buffed Resistance Rifle damage
- New reworked most weapon firing sounds
- Added pump sound to the pump action shotgun
- Added hand crank sound to the Makeshift Assault Rifle
- Lightly extended hand crank animation on AR after done shooting
- Buffed weapon Muzzle Flashes & added missing SSG muzzle flash
- Increased base fire speed & collision scale of standard + pistol bullets
- Lowered volume of the Sniper Rifle
- Multiple weapon pickups have expanded hitboxes vertically
ENEMY CHANGES
- Swapped multiple old gore sounds for reworked ones (from Bane Murrain)
- All enemy sprites now have a subtle emission effect for better contrast with floor
- Some enemy corpses now seize and twitch
- SkullSoldier is more likely to be blown in half by shotguns
- Skullsoldier run speed slightly increased
- SkullSoldier now has a delayed melee attack instead of just walking into the player
- Randomised Hawkshot enemy fire delays
- Gave all the enemys giant red super-vivid hoola hoops for visibility
- Reduced time Mech crushing damage is active during Mech death animation
- Added a slightly longer delay to the Bone Golem's long range attack
MUSIC CHANGES
- Updated 'BERSERKR' track
- Updated 'Excavation' track
- Updated 'March of the Alterks' track
CAMPAIGN CHANGES
> overall changes
- Starting a New Game no longer wipes Level Select progress
- Added new introduction cutscene 'Exposition'
- Tweaked some level textures
- Changed screen scaling method of comic cutscenes
- Removed Bloom post-processing from most campaign levels
- Fucked around with the contrast & saturation on half the levels
- Added 'The Aftermath Notes'
> sewers
- Tweaked first level camera for better view
> slums
- Bumped the camera height in 'Breakout' for better view
- Added smoke/dust effects in the car chase level
> mines
- Lowered camera shake in 'Railway Tracks'
> dungeons
- Change cursor colour from Red to White in 'Blood Church'
> military camp
- Enemy tanks now fire standard enemy bullets instead of sniper rounds
- Change the bridge floor texture to black concrete in 'Gateway'
- Changed the camera height in 'Gateway'
> tower
- Tweaked camera angles on 'The Tower'
- Fixed Music playing regardless of settings in 'Desktop Destruction'
- Tweaked the camera height in 'Desktop Destruction' for a closer focus
This is an old game with a lot of bugs, especially since it was my first game. If you find any more issues that could be changed or patched out, send a contact for or join the discord through www.cuppakill.com
Have fun!
- Elias
