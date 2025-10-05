Hey all (whoever's reading this).

This has been a long time comin'! A huge patch-up and rework update for Incarnage, overdue by about 24 months or something ridiculous. These are some changes made over the course of that time in little bursts of inspiration while I was tackling my other projects.

This game was a lengthy, hellish development that I don't like to revisit often, but I at least want it to be in a decent state. I may add to it in the future to expand on the game's barely-tangible plotline since there was much cut from the game in a last-minute mad-rush to finish it. We'll see!

UPDATE V2.0 - "Retributor"

GAME OVERHAULS

- Changed camera to be more dynamic + aim better

- Bumped player movespeed permanently and changed combo speeds

- Shrunk player damage collider

- Player now has a melee punch when no weapons are equipped

- Dashing now deals heavy damage to enemies

- Dashing now displays a temporary shield around the player

- Fire Rate of a few guns are now increased by the multiplier

- Removed Horde Mode from the game

GAME TWEAKS & POLISH

- Animated Dash FX around HUD

- Added a Kill Confirm effect when enemies die

- Slow-mo camera closeups are triggered upon multi-kills

- Dashing recharge no longer slows player

- Pitch Randomized BullDozer & TacTrooper gun sounds

- Pitch Randomized and lowered Gunhead's sounds

- Tweaked Player physics & Friction levels

- Lowered some menu sounds

- Added comic-dot gradient around HUD

- Added a white trail to thrown weapons

- Nilus has been rescaled for canon-accuracy

- Removed bobbing when moving on player sprite

- Enemy bullets now flash violently

MENU CHANGES

- Game logo has changed (new colour shading)

- New Disclaimer screen has been added for updated info

- Changed Main Menu music to 'Annihilation'

- Changed Menu background lighting to a darker red

- Changed framing of Logo + Button Placements

WEAPON CHANGES

- Melee weapons are hugely buffed and expanded in range

- Heavily buffed Resistance Rifle damage

- New reworked most weapon firing sounds

- Added pump sound to the pump action shotgun

- Added hand crank sound to the Makeshift Assault Rifle

- Lightly extended hand crank animation on AR after done shooting

- Buffed weapon Muzzle Flashes & added missing SSG muzzle flash

- Increased base fire speed & collision scale of standard + pistol bullets

- Lowered volume of the Sniper Rifle

- Multiple weapon pickups have expanded hitboxes vertically

ENEMY CHANGES

- Swapped multiple old gore sounds for reworked ones (from Bane Murrain)

- All enemy sprites now have a subtle emission effect for better contrast with floor

- Some enemy corpses now seize and twitch

- SkullSoldier is more likely to be blown in half by shotguns

- Skullsoldier run speed slightly increased

- SkullSoldier now has a delayed melee attack instead of just walking into the player

- Randomised Hawkshot enemy fire delays

- Gave all the enemys giant red super-vivid hoola hoops for visibility

- Reduced time Mech crushing damage is active during Mech death animation

- Added a slightly longer delay to the Bone Golem's long range attack

MUSIC CHANGES

- Updated 'BERSERKR' track

- Updated 'Excavation' track

- Updated 'March of the Alterks' track

CAMPAIGN CHANGES

> overall changes

- Starting a New Game no longer wipes Level Select progress

- Added new introduction cutscene 'Exposition'

- Tweaked some level textures

- Changed screen scaling method of comic cutscenes

- Removed Bloom post-processing from most campaign levels

- Fucked around with the contrast & saturation on half the levels

- Added 'The Aftermath Notes'

> sewers

- Tweaked first level camera for better view

> slums

- Bumped the camera height in 'Breakout' for better view

- Added smoke/dust effects in the car chase level

> mines

- Lowered camera shake in 'Railway Tracks'

> dungeons

- Change cursor colour from Red to White in 'Blood Church'

> military camp

- Enemy tanks now fire standard enemy bullets instead of sniper rounds

- Change the bridge floor texture to black concrete in 'Gateway'

- Changed the camera height in 'Gateway'

> tower

- Tweaked camera angles on 'The Tower'

- Fixed Music playing regardless of settings in 'Desktop Destruction'

- Tweaked the camera height in 'Desktop Destruction' for a closer focus

This is an old game with a lot of bugs, especially since it was my first game. If you find any more issues that could be changed or patched out, send a contact for or join the discord through www.cuppakill.com

Have fun!

- Elias