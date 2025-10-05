物品栏与穿戴装备强化界面的选项里面，增加了“灌注·消耗灵符”，可以直接选择需要强化的装备进行指定强化了，优化了操作体验。
菜单中的清理装备缓存改成了装备缓存强关，增加了查看当前缓存状态的功能
修复了上次更新引发的双方敏捷差异超高导致行动条不动弹的bug，同时对敏捷与速度的关系进行了微调
大幅度提高了获取灌注灵符品质时候的品质
（以前是基础值~最大可获得的值随机，修改为最大可获得的值*80%~最大可获得的值随机）
2025年10月6日更新
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3723351
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update