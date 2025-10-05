 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20260733 Edited 5 October 2025 – 16:19:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
物品栏与穿戴装备强化界面的选项里面，增加了“灌注·消耗灵符”，可以直接选择需要强化的装备进行指定强化了，优化了操作体验。
菜单中的清理装备缓存改成了装备缓存强关，增加了查看当前缓存状态的功能
修复了上次更新引发的双方敏捷差异超高导致行动条不动弹的bug，同时对敏捷与速度的关系进行了微调
大幅度提高了获取灌注灵符品质时候的品质
（以前是基础值~最大可获得的值随机，修改为最大可获得的值*80%~最大可获得的值随机）

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3723351
