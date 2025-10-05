Dino Explore has just been updated to 1.7

What is new?



-Changed "Page" symbol look/cosmetic in Library

-Slowed down color change when touching page

arrows in Library

-Slowed down color change when touching The

Find Dinosaur arrows when choosing a map

-You can now find Triceratops bones in the

gamemode Digsite!

-When touching a dinosaur in home menu: it

will appear darker

-Improved the look of the setting menu



-General optimization



Enjoy!