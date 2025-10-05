Dino Explore has just been updated to 1.7
What is new?
-Changed "Page" symbol look/cosmetic in Library
-Slowed down color change when touching page
arrows in Library
-Slowed down color change when touching The
Find Dinosaur arrows when choosing a map
-You can now find Triceratops bones in the
gamemode Digsite!
-When touching a dinosaur in home menu: it
will appear darker
-Improved the look of the setting menu
-General optimization
Enjoy!
