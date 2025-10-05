 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20260643 Edited 5 October 2025 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dino Explore has just been updated to 1.7
What is new?

-Changed "Page" symbol look/cosmetic in Library
-Slowed down color change when touching page
arrows in Library
-Slowed down color change when touching The
Find Dinosaur arrows when choosing a map
-You can now find Triceratops bones in the
gamemode Digsite!
-When touching a dinosaur in home menu: it
will appear darker
-Improved the look of the setting menu

-General optimization

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3788741
